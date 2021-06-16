Gang Of Youths Find New Inspiration On 'the angel of 8th ave.'

Gang Of Youths share new single ‘the angel of 8th ave.’ The track offers their first new music since 2017’s award-winning album ‘Go Farther in Lightness’, and stems from a career-redefining evaluation of the Australian group’s creative process. Having now relocated to London, Gang Of Youths channel the heritage of their new home within a fresh step forward that maintains their inherent transformative power.

Songwriter Dave Le’aupepe confirms a deliberate shift in lyrical perspectives, adopting a desire to expose the elegance of simple conversation. On ‘the angel of 8 th ave.’ he explains: “It’s about falling in love, and finding a new life in a new city together.”

The song is dropped alongside a music video filmed in the new hometown of North London and is directed by Joel Barney, who focuses on Le’aupepe’s charismatic performance while he wanders the streets of the famed city.

This lead single is the first sneak peek at a forthcoming EP release that stacks up to be the most vital phase of Gang of Youth’s career to date. Following various sold-out shows and international festival appearance, the band have landed on the bill for All Points East (August 30th) as well as being confirmed as main support for Sam Fender’s upcoming UK arena tour.

Tune in now.

Words: Finlay Holden

- - -