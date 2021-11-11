Gang Of Youths Announce New Album 'angel in realtime.'

Gang Of Youths will release their new album 'angel in realtime.' on February 25th.

The band will support Sam Fender on his arena tour next week, while their own headline tour in March features some massive dates.

The reason? A new album - with 'angel in realtime.' absorbing everything from Britpop to drum 'n' bass via post-punk.

Dedicated to Dave Le’aupepe’s father, it absorbs aspects of his indigenous identity, featuring samples from David Fanshawe’s recordings of indigenous music from the Polynesian islands and the wider South Pacific.

Gang of Youths sum it up perfectly: “The album is about the life and legacy of Dave's father, indigenous identity, death, grief and God. And also the Angel, Islington.”

Dave Le’aupepe adds: “I hope the record stands as a monument to the man my father was and remains long after I’m gone myself. He deserved it.”

Out in February, the album is trailed by new song 'tend the garden' which you can check out below.

‘angel in realtime.’ tracklist:

1. ‘you in everything’

2. ‘in the wake of your leave’

3. ‘the angel of 8th ave.’

4. ‘returner’

5. ‘unison’

6. ‘tend the garden’

7. ‘the kingdom is within you’

8. ‘spirit boy’

9. ‘brothers’

10. ‘forbearance’

11. ‘the man himself’

12. ‘hand of god’

13. ‘goal of the century’

