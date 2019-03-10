Gang Of Four's Andy Gill Has Died

Gang Of Four guitarist Andy Gill has died, it has been confirmed.

The guitarist helped form the band as a student in Leeds, matching punk energy to a fondness for underground sounds from black America.

Gang Of Four's style moved past their peers, favouring something dry, and digital away from the more rock-ist analogue fetishism.

Debut album 'Entertainment!' remains a classic, with all four LPs from their original run worth seeking out.

Reforming in 2004, Gang Of Four continued to challenge themselves, with Gill and singer Jon King remain constants in the line up.

A few moments ago a statement from Gang Of Four confirmed that Andy Gill had passed away:

"Andy’s final tour in November was the only way he was ever really going to bow out; with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with feedback and deafening the front row. His uncompromising artistic vision and commitment to the cause meant that he was still listening to mixes for the upcoming record, whilst planning the next tour from his hospital bed."

It finishes: "One of the best to ever do it, his influence on guitar music and the creative process was inspiring for us, as well as everyone who worked alongside him and listened to his music. And his albums and production work speak for themselves. Go give ‘em a spin for him..."

A huge loss. Find the full statement below:

