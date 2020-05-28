Gang Of Four Confirm Final EP

Gang Of Four have confirmed plans for their final EP.

The post-punk group have a storied catalogue, a prime influence on everyone from Red Hot Chili Peppers to Fugazi, the Minutemen to Bloc Party.

Guitarist Andy Gill very sadly passed away on February 1st, but he was working on new ideas to the last.

As a result, Gang Of Four have outlined plans for one final EP release, with 'Anti Hero' set to be released in a few weeks.

All proceeds from the release will be donated to Guy's and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust, who worked so tirelessly during the guitarist's final weeks.

Andy Gill's widow Catherine Mayer says of the new EP: "Andy always had a healthy scepticism about celebrity culture and populist politicians, and he could always spot when someone was blowing smoke. Even so, he would be moved and delighted that artists he loved and admired have come together to celebrate him by launching this EP and for such a good cause."

New song 'Forever Starts now' is online, and it builds on the EP's theme of the anti-hero. Lead vocalist John Sterry says the song depicts "a character who sees himself as the hero of his own life and manipulates his partner into supporting this fantasy. The line, 'She sings along with his song / she thinks it's like having the radio on...' always brings a wry smile."

Tune in now.

Tracklist:

Forever Starts Now

JJ Sterry - Day Turns to Night

Change The Locks

Glass

