Gang Of Four Announce New Album 'Happy Now'

Post-punk legends Gang Of Four are set to release new album 'Happy Now' on March 29th.

It's now almost 40 years since the group's debut album 'Entertainment!' was released, one of the post-punk era's most influential documents.

Sparking a slew of post-Millennial imitators, Gang Of Four's ongoing reformation has sparked some vital, engaging music.

New album 'Happy Now' will be released on March 29th, with new single 'Paper Thin' online now.

A subversive blast of hook-heavy pop-inclined songwriting, it's up on Spotify now. The band's Andy Gill explains:

“We have short memories, maybe the world has not changed so much. Polarization is not new. We had an idea that we moved forward with; but now it’s crumbled and turned to dust. What was solid is now 'Paper Thin'. Once, we could shut the door but we can no longer, the outside world will get to us, constantly, all the time.”

Tune in now.

Gang of Four play London’s Borderline on April 12th.

