Galway Grill? Ed Sheeran Opens A Pub In London

Ed Sheeran is opening a pub in West London, it has been confirmed.

The songwriter held a launch party at the pub last week, and it's located across the road from Pizza East on Portobello Road.

Time Out spotted Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch in attendance, with Ed Sheeran picking up the spot for £1.5 million.

Spread across two floors, there is mounting speculation that the pub will also double as a music venue.

It's Ed Sheeran's first venture in a public-facing bar - although fan rumour holds that he's also got a secret underground bar at his North London home.

If you're in the neighbourhood, it's called Bertie Blossoms...

