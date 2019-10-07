Gallant Shares Brooding New Jewel 'Crimes'

Gallant has shared his new single 'Crimes' - tune in now.

At heart, Gallant is a singer - his voice is this pure instrument, technically gifted and emotionally incisive.

But he's also a stellar songwriter. Gallant is currently working on a new record, the follow up to 2016’s universally acclaimed full-length debut, 'Ology'.

New single 'Crimes' is part of this project, a brooding slice of electronic soul that is so atmospheric, and so enigmatic.

Hushed tones and twilight shades, it's a subtle return, but no less striking for it.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Lamont Roberson

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.