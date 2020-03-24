Galaxians Share Frisky New Single 'Heartbreaker'

Leeds indie-disco crew Galaxians have shared their frisky new single 'Heartbreaker'.

The band's new album 'Chemical Reaction' lands on June 26th, and it's a storming, potent, extremely direct return.

Building on those precocious live shows, the record was inspired by strong women in pop music - think Grace Jones or Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross.

With the band even nodding towards Prince - "his delicious feminine energy" - it's a record dripping with appetite.

Out next month, the album is teased by a bolshy, energetic single, one fuelled by "too much coffee and too many donuts".

'Heartbreaker' is a catchy new offering, with those disco inflections matched to some strident indie songwriting.

Beneath this, though, there's a message of empowerment and independence. Vocalist Emma Mason says:

"It’s particularly special to me as the lyrics personify female liberation, that we can dance to the rhythm of our own drum and become our own saviours. I literally feel free when I listen to that track and I want others to feel the same."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Tim Dunk

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.