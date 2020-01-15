Gage Goes Hard On Rave Salute 'E Anthem'

South London producer Gage has shared the title cut of his new EP 'E Anthem'.

The electronic musician has previously Bristol imprint Crazylegs for a release, before working with Hyperdub mainstay Scratcha DVA.

Finn gathers Gage into the 2 B REAL imprint for a new EP, with 'E Anthem' set to detonate on January 24th.

It's laced with rave energy, this explosive, illicit thrill, one that harks back to the outrageous, never-ending optimism of the early 90s.

Gage offers a simple equation: "Sprawling synths + punishing drums = pure ecstasy..."

He continues:

"FOR THE FREAKY KIDS N’ ANYBODY WHO FEELS LIKE THEY HAVEN’T GOT ANYTHING, 2020 WE GOTTA CREATE OUR OWN POSITIVITY. SPECIAL THANKS TO BON, FINN & JUNGLE JOE"

The title track is online now, this searing, colour-laden piece of electronics, one that leaps out of Aphex Twin's 'Analogue Bubblebath' and trundles down the stairs to borrow a towel from Juan Atkins.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Tyler Ritchie

