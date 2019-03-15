Gaffa Tape Sandy's 'Headlights' Is An Addictive DIY Bopper

Gaffa Tape Sandy have shared their ultra-catchy new DIY bopper 'Headlights'.

The Bury St. Edmunds trio have a fantastic live show, honed on long stretches opening for Peace, IDLES, and Indoor Pets.

Heading into the studio, new single 'Headlights' is an incredibly infectious return, out now via Alcopop! Records.

Landing on International Happiness Day, it's fiery garage pop burner, a plea for someone who open up about their mental health.

"We wrote 'Headlights' as an open embrace to anyone who finds it hard to talk about their mental health, and to serve as a reminder to check up on your loved ones in this busy stupid world," the band stated. "We wanted the back-and-forth vocal play to feel and sound like a conversation, a playful way of communicating a message that we believe in."

"It’s important to be lovely to one another, and the people who have been lovely to us are the people who inspired this song".

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Bridie Florence

