Gabriels Share Powerful Hymn 'Love And Hate In A Different Time'

LA group Gabriels return with powerful new single 'Love And Hate In A Different Time'.

The project - singer Jacob Lusk and producers Ari Balouzian and Ryan Hope - matches future soul to electronic production, reinterpreting club tropes for their own ends.

Debut single 'Loyalty' was on R&S Records, and it's followed by this transcendent piece of art.

Out now, 'Love And Hate In A Different Time' finds that perfect balance between rhythmic futurism and the human quality soul music can offer.

Retro-futuristic in its appeal, the track feels utterly right for these times, driven forwards by a potent sense of purpose.

The short film that accompanies the release begins in 1894, when Thomas Edison filmed members of the Sioux Tribe performing a Ghost Dance.

Moving through time towards the present day, it's a comment on the forwards rush of technology and the innate power of community.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.