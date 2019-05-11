Gabriella Cilmi's Simple, Stark Take On 'Safe From Harm' Is Beautifully Affecting

Gabriella Cilmi has always dealt in simple truths.

From her initial pop success through to her recent work, the Australia-born, London-based artist has always sought out real honesty.

New EP 'The Water' is out now, and it delves into her roots in Americana, fusing this with a love-lorn passion for vintage soul.

Keeping the arrangements stripped back, she lets each lyric speak, lets each word count on her journey.

Two London shows are planned, including an already sold out night at St Pancras Old Church on November 7th.

Set to play East London hotspot Oslo next year, these are busy times for Gabriella, but she's taking it all in her stride.

This new live clip finds Gabriella singing 'Safe From Harm' and it's a beautiful video, with no divide between performer and listener.

Little more than guitar, harmonica, and vocals, it's a strikingly direct piece of music, getting as close to the source of her inspiration as she can safely travel.

Gabriella explains...

"We filmed this version of ‘Safe From Harm’ late at night up at Eastcote, where the entire EP was recorded. Most of the songs on the new EP were written simply on acoustic, so this is how all of the songs sounded in their purest form when they were first born."

Tune in now.

Gabriella Cilmi will play a sold out show at London's St Pancras Old Church on November 7th; she then plays London's Oslo on May 27th, 2020.

Photo Credit: Jess Brohier

