Gabi Garbutt Embraces Van Gogh's Punk Spirit On 'Never Never'

"Van Gogh was absolutely a punk", reckons singer Gabi Garbutt.

"In the freedom and rawness of his expression, his liberated spirit – his fearless commitment to his creation, unchained from society’s expectations."

Fresh from a string of dates supporting The Libertines – where Gabi’s deft fusion of literary lyrics and slinky punk hooks won legions of admirers – her band The Illuminations will release new single ‘Never Never' on March 1st.

The tune celebrates two tortured artists, Vincent Van Gogh and legendary guitarist Robert Quine, bandmate of Richard Hell and Lou Reed.

"Quine and Van Gogh have loads in common actually," explains Gabi. "Both suffered terribly from depression but they somehow turned all their inner turbulence into great art."

For Gabi – who is no stranger to the black dog – extremes of emotion and art go hand in hand.

"I think art gets its energy from struggle. I love William Blake's idea, that 'without contraries there can be no progression'. Sorrow and despair are integral to the human condition. The best art alchemises woe, creating a sense of joyful release."

The 'Never Never' video was shot in the studio of artist Christine Walters, who experiences synaesthesia – which is perfect for the record’s merging of visual and musical art styles.

Gabi Garbutt & The Illuminations new album 'Cockerel' will be released on May 20th via Trapped Animal Records.

Words: Andy Hill

Photo Credit: Leo Garbutt

- - -