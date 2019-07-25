G-Eazy Confirms New Album 'Everything's Strange Here'

G-Eazy will release new album 'Everything's Strange Here' on June 5th.

The rapper is continually creative, with his previous LP 'The Beautiful & Damned' spawning the singles 'No Limit' and 'Sober'.

Recently hosting some Instagram sessions, he threw fans a curveball by interpolating songs by The xx and Bob Dylan.

Will this inform his new work? Time will tell, with new album 'Everything’s Strange Here' set to land on June 5th.

Here's the announce.

