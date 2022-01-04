gürl Aim For The Outrageous With 'Gucci, Honey, Dirty Money'

Anti-pop combo gürl return with new single 'Gucci, Honey, Dirty Money'.

Out now, the ludicrously entertaining single moves between Millennial tropes and hyper-glossy 2k22 production, melding together emo, metal, and day-glo pop.

Self-billed as 'anti-pop' the collective are a colourful rebellion from the norm, with 'Gucci, Honey, Dirty Money' dripping in joyous sarcasm.

Produced by Phil Gornell (BMTH, All Time Low) and co-written by James Veck-Gilodi (Deaf Havana), it's a heavyweight return that recalls everyone from Bring Me The Horizon's pop adventures to Ashnikko.

Frontman Joshua Dalton comments...

‘Gucci, Honey, Dirty Money’ is our most outrageous track yet. It is a phat anthem about constantly being told you're not ready, that you have to wait for your dreams just a little longer again and again and again until you finally take matters into your own hands. Just like our band, the track is dangerous, it's glam, it's heavy, it’s camp, it's sarcastic, it's narcissistic, it's ironic, and most importantly, it goes hard.

Tune in now.

Catch gürl at The Black Heart, London on May 13th.

