Future Islands Share One-Off Single 'Peach'

Future Islands have shared their new single 'Peach' ahead of their upcoming North American tour.

The band released studio album 'As Long As You Are' last year, but fans were denied the physical impact of their live shows.

With lockdown receding Future Islands are back on the road, and they've just shared a one-off single.

'Peach' is a glistening piece of synth pop, one of their most direct, overtly pretty sonic palettes yet.

Samuel T. Herring's vocal is as emphatic as ever, with the line "Death is in season" carrying extra resonance after the past 18 months.

It opens:

There’s life in this tunnel

We’re hanging around

Please if you see my hand

Just pull me out

A plea towards survival, 'Peach' continues:

Life is the reason

I’m still holding ground

Life is imperfect bodies

And perfect sounds

