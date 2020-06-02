Future Islands Share 'For Sure', First Single In Three Years

Future Islands return to their roots on bold new single 'For Sure'.

The band settled back into their home city of Baltimore for recent recording sessions, working with some close friends in the process.

New single 'For Sure' is their first new release in three years , and it's a pulse-racing return, one that dominated by Samuel T. Herring's incredible vocal.

There's an almost Springsteen-esque sense of bombast at work, but Future Islands skew this in a stirring new direction.

Out now, 'For Sure' is a real anthem, one bolstered by backing vocals from Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak.

Sam Mason crafted the new visuals, which take the viewer on a bleak journey through a dystopian landscape.

Perfect 2020 fare, then. Tune in now.

