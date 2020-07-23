Future Islands Announce New Album 'As Long As You Are'

Future Islands will release new album 'As Long As You Are' on October 9th.

The Baltimore group are back, with new album 'As Long As You Are' opening a fresh chapter.

Drummer Mike Lowry officially joins the group, who decided as a four-piece to co-produce their new material alongside Steve Wright.

Out on October 9th, 'As Long As You Are' is led by new single 'Thrill', with Samuel T. Herry creating and starring in the clip.

'As Long As You Are' tracklisting:

1. Glada

2. For Sure

3. Born In A War

4. I Knew You

5. City’s Face

6. Waking

7. The Painter

8. Plastic Beach

9. Moonlight

10. Thrill

11. Hit The Coast

Future Islands photographed by Justin Flythe

