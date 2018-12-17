Future Crushes It With Icy New Track And Video

Kicking off 2019 with a bang, Future returns with a cold-as-ice new track and accompanying visuals.

Propelled by nimble wordplay, slick bars, and a woozy chant, ‘Crushed Up’ shines over glimmering keys and icy 808s.

The accompanying video places him in a snowy dreamscape inside a sumptuous gothic mansion. He’s joined in this wonderland by a team of wintry dancers; look closely and you’ll spot a tarantula crawling over a pile of diamonds, ‘cos, why not?

‘Crushed Up’ heralds the arrival of Future’s seventh full-length album, dropping on 18th January, as well as a feature-length documentary - ‘The WIZRD’.

The feature-length film follows the artist closely and peeks into corners of his world hidden from view…until now. He’s hosting screenings with a Q&A and album listening in Los Angeles and New York this week, and it officially releases on Apple Music worldwide on 11th January.

Check out the visuals for ‘Crushed Up’ below, and remember to wrap up warm…

