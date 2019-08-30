Future Bubblers Announce Year 5 Candidates

Future Bubblers have confirmed nine new candidates for Year 5.

The programme aims to highlight fresh talent, linking up a number of unsigned artists with experienced mentors.

The success rate is imposing, too, with countless phenomenal artists emerging from the Gilles Peterson backed venture.

This year's focus city is Wolverhampton, and the nine chosen artists move from folk textures through to oblique takes on club tropes, and more.

Here's the full rundown of Bubblers and mentors...

Bubbler - AMA//MIZU

Mentor - Pete On the Corner

Bubbler - Madi Saskia

Mentor - Eddie Smith

Bubbler - Griz-O

Mentor - Jack Clark

Bubbler - Mark Cake

Mentor - Will LV

Bubbler - Tony Spark

Mentor - Tom Deffee

Bubbler - NeOne

Mentor - Dan Horitz

Bubbler - Damos Room

Mentor - Kay Wrate

Bubbler - Shakira Alleyne

Mentor - Emily Kendrick

Bubbler - Ella Knight

Mentor - Eva Greene

