Future Bubblers Announce Year 5 Candidates

This year's focus city is Wolverhampton...
Robin Murray
News
10 · 06 · 2020

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 10 · 06 · 2020
0

Future Bubblers have confirmed nine new candidates for Year 5.

The programme aims to highlight fresh talent, linking up a number of unsigned artists with experienced mentors.

The success rate is imposing, too, with countless phenomenal artists emerging from the Gilles Peterson backed venture.

This year's focus city is Wolverhampton, and the nine chosen artists move from folk textures through to oblique takes on club tropes, and more.

Here's the full rundown of Bubblers and mentors...

Bubbler - AMA//MIZU
Mentor - Pete On the Corner

Bubbler - Madi Saskia
Mentor - Eddie Smith

Bubbler - Griz-O
Mentor - Jack Clark

Bubbler - Mark Cake
Mentor - Will LV

Bubbler - Tony Spark
Mentor - Tom Deffee

Bubbler - NeOne
Mentor - Dan Horitz

Bubbler - Damos Room
Mentor - Kay Wrate

Bubbler - Shakira Alleyne
Mentor - Emily Kendrick

Bubbler - Ella Knight
Mentor - Eva Greene

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

 

Future Bubblers
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next