Future Bubblers Announce Year 5 Candidates

Future Bubblers have confirmed nine new candidates for Year 5.
The programme aims to highlight fresh talent, linking up a number of unsigned artists with experienced mentors.
The success rate is imposing, too, with countless phenomenal artists emerging from the Gilles Peterson backed venture.
This year's focus city is Wolverhampton, and the nine chosen artists move from folk textures through to oblique takes on club tropes, and more.
Here's the full rundown of Bubblers and mentors...
Bubbler - AMA//MIZU
Mentor - Pete On the Corner
Bubbler - Madi Saskia
Mentor - Eddie Smith
Bubbler - Griz-O
Mentor - Jack Clark
Bubbler - Mark Cake
Mentor - Will LV
Bubbler - Tony Spark
Mentor - Tom Deffee
Bubbler - NeOne
Mentor - Dan Horitz
Bubbler - Damos Room
Mentor - Kay Wrate
Bubbler - Shakira Alleyne
Mentor - Emily Kendrick
Bubbler - Ella Knight
Mentor - Eva Greene
