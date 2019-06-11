Funk Crew The Brooks Share New Single 'Gameplay'

The Brooks are a loose knit funk crew, brought together by dancefloor addiction, crate-digging tendencies, and the city of Montreal.

Loosely based around the Quebec region, the band's live prowess goes before them, matching rugged funk to jazz improvisation.

Eight musicians united by the deep funk cause, The Brooks recently toured Europe, and linked with Underdog Records following a French festival appearance.

New single 'Gameplay' takes them one step forwards, with its lucid 70s style rhythm recalling George Clinton or Sly Stone.

There's a neat New Orleans feel, too, while the effervescent melodies seem to bubble with glowing light.

The band's Alan Prater comments:

"This song is all about a boy pursuing a girl who is totally out of his league, and trying to convince her, he is not the person she thinks he is... I am sure most guys at some point have been in this situation, haha!"

We're able to share the animated clip, the tale of a playboy attempting to win the love of a well-educated girl. Does he succeed? Only one way to find out...

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.