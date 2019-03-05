Full Line Up Confirmed For A Celebration Of Talk Talk And Mark Hollis

The full line up has been confirmed for an upcoming celebration of Talk Talk and Mark Hollis at London's Southbank Centre.

The songwriter passed away earlier this year, leaving behind him an inspiration catalogue that took Talk Talk from synth pop fame through to the cusp of post-rock.

A genuine innovator and an incredible songwriter, Mark Hollis will be saluted with a very special night in London next month.

A Celebration Of Talk Talk And Mark Hollis takes place on November 26th, and it coincides with the publication of The Spirit of Talk Talk book.

The house band on the evening features a roll call of: Simon Brenner, Martin Ditcham, Rupert Black, Jeep Hook, John McKenzie, Phil Ramocon, Ian Curnow, David Rhodes, and Johnny Turnbull.

Guest vocalists include some noted fans of Mark Hollis' work, ranging from Hot Chip's Alexis Taylor to Ride frontman Mark Gardener, Hayden Thorpe, Orlando Weeks, Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess, and Turin Brakes.

Joan As Police Woman will take part, while expert synth adventurer Jane Weaver, Sophie Barker, and My Brightest Diamond will all take part.

Alexis Taylor, Hot Chip, said: “Mark Hollis and Talk Talk were masters of creating atmosphere, drama and tension on beautiful sounding, original, expansive and, sometimes, very sparse recordings. They carried on a tradition started by the likes of Can and Miles Davis, in terms of editing down long takes of improvisation to create masterpieces that live on forever as long-playing records. It will be an honour to pay tribute to their music and share the stage with some of the musicians involved in making these wonderful recordings.”

Joan As Police Woman, said: "I was thrilled to be invited to contribute a song to the Spirit of Talk Talk tribute album and book and now I can’t wait to collaborate and perform at Southbank Centre for this special celebration of the life and music of Mark Hollis.”

Tickets are on sale HERE.

Related: Happiness Is Easy - The Joyous Creation Of Mark Hollis And Talk Talk

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.