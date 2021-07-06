Fucked Up To Re-Issue 'David Comes To Life'

Righteous Canadian punks Fucked Up are set to re-issue their album 'David Comes To Life'.

A sprawling 78 minute long journey through punk's furthest out environs, the record stands as one of the band's finest achievements.

Reaching the ripe old age of 10, the band's label Matador Records have stepped in for a new double vinyl re-issue.

Out on December 10th, 'David Comes To Life' will be accompanied by a string of Stateside shows, with UK dates to follow early in 2022.

As if that wasn't enough, Fucked Up will also be bringing their compilation 'David's Town' to streaming service.

Finally, unheard song 'The Truest Road' is online - tune in below.

Photo Credit: Daniel Boud

- - -