Canadian hardcore punk legends Fucked Up are back with a new album.

The band broke cover a few minutes ago, confirming plans to release new LP 'Dose Your Dreams' on October 5th via Merge.

The record features guest appearances from J Mascis, Miya Folic, Owen Pallett, and Lido Pimienta, with Fucked Up set to play London's Hangar venue on August 3rd.

Owen Pallett penned the press bio, labelling the contents of 'Dose Your Dreams' "psych-rock-groove".

New song 'Raise Your Voice Joyce' is online now, an expansive, pummelling piece of avant punk that feels like pure, utter Fucked Up.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Fucked Up shows click HERE.

