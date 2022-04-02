FRYA's New Album 'Balances' Comes From A Personal Place

FRYA makes music as a means to process events and emotions in her life.

The singer hails from Zimbabwe, and a string of singles caught our attention in 2021, each sketching out her ultra-soulful vantage point.

Blending vintage sounds with fresh elements, her lyrics often touch on highly personal places.

Debut album 'Balance' is out now, and it's a vital stopping off point on her journey, matching fluid production against pointed, refined songwriting.

For FRYA, music is a way of bringing people together. She comments...

“When the album pre-order went live in September, I received so many messages on Instagram from people in different parts of the world. I connected with people who had experienced loss during the pandemic and even before that. It’s humbling to know that I’m helping other people feel and release emotion the same way the song helped me. It also made me realise how powerful my intention was when I wrote the song.”

Tune in now.