Fryars Unites With Rae Morris On New Gem 'Virtual Reality Games'

Fryars teams with Rae Morris on fantastic new single 'Virtual Reality Games'.

Fryars has been quietly working on fresh material for some time, but had his plans interrupted by the current global pandemic.

COVID-19 aside, he's been able to find his way through the chaos, delivering a sizzling new pop juggernaut and a cool-as-hell new video.

Uniting with Rae Morris on the new release, 'Virtual Reality Games' is a frisky pop mover, a blast of gentle melodic uplift in these dark times.

Fryars comments: “Unsurprisingly, a lot has happened in the world since I last put some music out. The volume of information and conversation over the last six years has never been louder - engaging in it has been as overwhelming as it has been enlightening. The song came from a sudden desire a few years back - to become a gamer and ignore everyone and everything.”

“At a time when so many of us are using our voices to push for change (or to fight against it), the idea of switching off from reality might seem at odds with helping to make the world a better place. But even if it’s for a few minutes every day, it is important to take time away to be alone with your thoughts. Alone with yourself. Much of the truth comes from within us.”

Tune in now.

