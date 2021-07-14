Fryars Shares New Song 'Pair Of Dancers'

London based songwriter Fryars returns with new song 'Pair Of Dancers'.

The artist's new album 'God Melodies' was largely constructed during lockdown, pieced together with wife Rae Morris and close friend Sean O'Hagan.

Out on Friday - July 16th - the latest preview is online, and 'Pair Of Dancers' resonates with a pervasive sense of inner calm.

Beautiful in its simplicity, the video offers a glimpse of home stability, featuring a cameo from Fryars' new-born child.

He explains...

“‘Dancing coming through, we don’t care about anybody else in the room’. A song about great relationships having the capacity to be deeply antisocial. Rae and I singing about being in a bubble, 24/7, work sleep play … now joined by a very small third. ‘I don’t make plans with friends and when I do they fall through’”.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Bella Howard

- - -