fROOTS Magazine To Fold

Leading folk magazine fROOTS is set to fold, it has been confirmed.

The magazine ran a Kickstarter in 2017, inviting long time readers and admirers to contribute directly to the running of the magazine.

Re-organisation seemed to give the title new impetus, but sadly it seems as though the title is now at an end.

In a note to readers, fROOTS Editor/Publisher Ian Anderson explained that the magazine is suspending publication.

He wrote: "We are very proud of having recently published our 40th anniversary edition and that over those four decades every single issue came out on time. We are also very proud and aware of what we have contributed to the folk, roots and world music scene and many artists’ careers over that time, and the high regard in which we are held as a result. We were thrilled to get a Lifetime Achievement Award this year from Folk Alliance International."

Ian Anderson added: "Unfortunately being an unfunded single-title publication in a specialised music field is now barely viable and many other music titles of far greater prominence have fallen this century. Changes in reading habits coupled with decreased advertising support in the digital age, along with current political and economic uncertainties, are a major hindrance."

He finishes: "The fRoots team will continue to seek potential publishers, funders or major benefactors/angels and in the meantime we are looking into ways to keep an enhanced web presence for reviews, news, podcasts etc – to keep the fRoots brand alive. But for now we are reluctantly stopping taking further subscriptions and have put plans for the Autumn issue on hold until further notice. The current and back issues remain on sale on the fRoots web site."

Read the full statement HERE.

