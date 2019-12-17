Frisco's 'Red Card' Features Boy Better Know In Full

Frisco has shared his bruising new single 'Red Card' in full.

It's straight, undiluted grime from the London MC, who came up through the pirates more than 15 years ago.

It's still a fresh sound, though, with recent single 'Colours' finding Frisco sparring alongside D Double E and Ghetts.

New single 'Red Card' feels like a pivotal moment, with Boy Better Know making their way to the booth.

The heavyweight production is the perfect bedrock, with Frisco duelling alongside Jme, Skepta, Shorty, and Jammer.

Check it out now.

Frisco's new album 'Familiar Stranger' lands on October 16th.

