Frightened Rabbit Share 'Tiny Changes' Mini-Documentary

It shows the making of the compilation album...
16 · 08 · 2019

Frightened Rabbit have shared a short documentary about the making of new documentary 'Tiny Changes'.

The compilation album is out now, and it features some of Frightened Rabbit's finest songs being re-worked by an all-star cast.

The National's Aaron Dessner, CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry, Death Cab For Cutie's Ben Gibbard, Julien Baker, Death Cab For Cutie's Ben Gibbard and more took part in the project.

A wonderful record - find the Clash review HERE - Frightened Rabbit have now shared a 24 minute documentary about the making of the album.

Featuring some fantastic insight into the process, you can watch it below.

'Tiny Changes - A Celebration of The Midnight Organ Fight' is out now.

Frightened Rabbit
