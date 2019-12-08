Frightened Rabbit Share 'Tiny Changes' Mini-Documentary

Frightened Rabbit have shared a short documentary about the making of new documentary 'Tiny Changes'.

The compilation album is out now, and it features some of Frightened Rabbit's finest songs being re-worked by an all-star cast.

The National's Aaron Dessner, CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry, Death Cab For Cutie's Ben Gibbard, Julien Baker, Death Cab For Cutie's Ben Gibbard and more took part in the project.

A wonderful record - find the Clash review HERE - Frightened Rabbit have now shared a 24 minute documentary about the making of the album.

Featuring some fantastic insight into the process, you can watch it below.

'Tiny Changes - A Celebration of The Midnight Organ Fight' is out now.