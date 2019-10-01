Frightened Rabbit Announce 'Tiny Changes' Covers Album

Frightened Rabbit are set to release a new covers album named 'Tiny Changes'.

The material on the record was initially commissioned to mark the 10th anniversary of 'The Midnight Organ Fight', one of the Scottish group's most loved albums.

The death of Scott Hutchison delayed the project, but it will now gain official release later this year.

The multi-artist covers project will feature artwork from Scott, while the band note: "Every single person on 'Tiny Changes' has been part of our lives and Frightened Rabbit in a special way over the last ten years".

The note hints at a release date of July 12th, with full details to come.

