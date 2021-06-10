Friendly Fires Call Out Boris Johnson Over Use Of 'Blue Cassette'

Friendly Fires have reacted with anger after Boris Johnson used their song 'Blue Cassette' to presage his speech at the Conservative party conference.

The Prime Minister used the song as a warm up before walking out onstage, giving the conference a slightly surreal air.

As ever with Boris Johnson, the situation was played for jokes - but Friendly Fires didn't see the funny side.

In a furious IG story the band explained that no permission had been sought to use 'Blue Cassette' and that they hadn't even been notified this would happen.

Continuing, Friendly Fires explained that: "If we'd have intended them to use it, we'd have called it 'Blue Bunch Of Corrupt Wankers'..."

Check out screenshots below.

The Conversative party haven't responded to Friendly Fires' statement.