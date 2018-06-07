Friendly Fires Are Working With Disclosure, Paul Epworth

Reformed indie dance types Friendly Fires have confirmed they are working on a new single with Disclosure.

The band reformed late last year, and have since played a string of celebratory live shows, including a recent London date at All Points East.

Heading to Glasgow, Friendly Fires performed at TRNSMT Festival before catching up with Eddy Temple-Morris backstage for Virgin Radio.

Ed MacFarlane revealed: "We were in the studio with Paul Epworth last week... and that was really great to be back in the studio with him. It was really great to just hang out, watch the football and make some music with him".

"We got two really good things out of it," he continued, before revealing that their next single would feature dance duo Disclosure.

"I'm mixing the next single in the next few weeks, and it's a collaborative writing effort with Disclosure," he said. "It's a Friendly Fires track but it's nice to write with them. I think Guy (Lawrence) enjoyed not having to be in that Disclosure mindset, we were able to try things that he just couldn't normally do. It was fun!" Watch the interview in full below.

