Friday Night Plans Share New EP 'Complex' In Full

Reclusive new alt-pop project Friday Night Plans have shared new EP 'Complex' in full.

The group matches the innate talent of 23 year old female vocalist Masumi against multi-talented producer/drummer Tepppei, with their amorphous creativity also utilising other artists.

A release that feels confident to move past genre lines, their creative vision offers a full realised sense of alt-pop internationalism.

New EP 'Complex' is out now, and it moves from the folk-hewn introversion of previous single ‘All The Dots’ to the Brazilian bossa inflection of 'Antiquities'.

Definitely not a release to be understood quickly, 'Complex' flits from topic to topic, never once settling down in a singular place.

A starting point, and a real statement, 'Complex' could be the moment when Friday Night Plans emerge blinking into the light.

Tune in now.

