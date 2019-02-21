Friday Night Plans Share New Bumper 'Decoy'

Tokyo project Friday Night Plans have shared their new bumper 'Decoy'.

The collective centres on vocalist Masumi, whose soulful approach is offset by club sounds that linger on the fringes of hip-hop.

Multi-talented drummer/producer Tepppei steers 'Decoy', with its low-down dirty arrangement funnelled through some chrome-plated trickery.

Out now, it's a fantastic return, all taut melodies and that moody vocal, combining amid a tech-fixated video.

Matching computer-aided glamour to a depersonalised sense of isolation, it somehow touches on a very modern dichotomy while supplying some club thrills.

Check out 'Decoy' below.

