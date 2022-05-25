Freya Roy Links With DEACON On Soulful New Single 'Day Is Done'

Freya Roy links with DEACON on new single 'Day Is Done'.

Freya Roy is building towards her new EP, with 'For Who I Have Become' set to be released on July 13th.

New single 'Day Is Done' encapsulates Freya Roy's subtle, soulful approach, while also adding something new.

The poetic songwriter is joined by Akala-approved rapper DEACON, and the South London force perfectly augmented her vocal.

A song that goes a little deeper, 'Day Is Done' has that reflective, evening feel, while still holding on to wisps of energy.



