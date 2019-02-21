Frenzy's 'Caesar' Is A UK Rap Inferno

Frenzy is tuned in to the community that spawned him.

Raised in East London, he knows explicitly how music and life can be interwoven in these areas, with each estate having its own identity.

Always looking to the bigger picture, the UK rapper's project 'Murder Mile' is linked to this, while also acting as a platform for his incendiary style.

As he commented recently: “Some people ONLY care about themselves, we care about our community...”

New rap burner 'Caesar' ties these themes together, with Frenzy grabbing the mic and refusing to let go.

Further sign that Frenzy could be set for a big year, you can check out 'Caesar' below.

