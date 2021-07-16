French The Kid's 'Can't Feel My Face' Punches Hard

The Essex riser is making power moves...
16 · 07 · 2021

Essex riser French The Kid returns with new single 'Can't Feel My Face'.

The Romford rap talent hit home in 2018, releasing a string of emphatic Instagram freestyles.

Quickly going viral with his verbal penmanship, French The Kid - who spent part of his teens in the South of France - then retreated to the studio.

Singles such as 'Old Friends' and 'Broke Toys' built on his promise, but 'Can't Feel My Face' takes things further.

Opening with French The Kid in a boxing ring, he delivers a knockout single, with the carefully finessed production amplifying the intensity of his bars.

Tune in now.

