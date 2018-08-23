French Producer Povoa Shares Swaggering Acid-Drenched 'Yel'

Rising French producer Povoa has shared the swaggering acid-drenched monster 'Yel'.

The electronic musician introduced himself with the taut digital atmospherics of 'Okopipi' earlier in the year, but this new release presents a swift about-turn.

Rooted in club culture, Povoa plays with Acid House tropes to craft something quite unexpected, with the producer labelling his freeform creativity as "groove without boundaries".

'Yel' appears on debut EP 'Hiatus' - out on November 30th via Moshi Moshi - and Bristol visual artist Listening Eye has crafted some visuals.

The film maker comments:

"My aim for 'Yel' was to turn familiar scenes into abstract visuals, in order to create tension and intensify that incredible bassline. The use of water helped to create the sense, and pace, of the music continually moving forwards." "I’m always fascinated by the visuals of travel (car, ferry, train) so wanted to capture that feeling of freedom and excitement."

Tune in now.

