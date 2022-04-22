French Producer Darius Shares New Album 'Oasis'

French producer Darius has shared his new album 'Oasis' in full.

Out now, the record contains a diverse cast, with the producer assembling a broad-ranging galaxy of guests.

He remains the pivot for these experimentations, however, with his lush, layered approach re-contextualising club tropes within a highly personal landscape.

'Oasis' is designed as something broad, yet also responding to very specific creative urges. He comments:

“It is impossible to please everyone, what counts is the personal pleasure of creating, of wanting to share our artistic sensibility in a pure, sincere and assumed way. In any case, on this project I wanted to listen to myself as much as possible and I am really happy with the result.”

The results speak for themselves, moving from neo-soul through to the fringes of house and beyond, with contributions from Kadhja Bonet and Benny Sings, Lo Village and Devin Tracy.

Tune in now.