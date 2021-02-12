French Pop Eccentrics Papooz Announce New Album

Papooz will release their new album 'None Of This Matters Now' on February 25th.

The new record finds the duo - Ulysse Cottin and Armand Penicaut - linking once more, two pop eccentrics with a gleeful sense of originality.

Out early next year, the record was prompted by those glorious Laurel Canyon records of the early 70s, while also pivoting into fresh arenas.

The title track is online now, and it's both soothing and utterly unexpected. Armand Penicaut explains:

“The song came to me one night in Paris after a conversation I had with my friend Nicolaj Schultz (a Danish sociologist who works on climate change along with the famous French philosopher Bruno Latour). He explained to me the GAFAM were all buying properties in New Zealand in the hope to save themselves from global warming. I thought it was good material for a song and came up with this gospel-like chorus on the way home.”

French-Japanese director Alice Kunisue steers the fun visuals, which transform 'None Of This Matters Now' into a surreal comedic romp.

The video tells the story of “two badass brothers who hold up a boring retirement home to escape their cherished grandpa,” explains Alice. “A trip where you’ll find a flying wheelchair, a heist with a drill, an imperturbable grandma and some crazy collages. The best way to live your life as none of this matters now.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ana Kras

