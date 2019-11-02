French Montana Details New Album 'MONTANA'

French Montana has offered more details of his incoming album 'MONTANA'.

The Stateside-based rapper last released a full length project in 2017, with 'Jungle Rules' boosting his international reputation.

New album 'MONTANA' will be released in November, with the hip-hop star now offering further details.

You can find the artwork up top, with French Montana also sharing a full teaser clip ahead of the release of 'MONTANA'.

It's all supplied with the following quote:

“You don’t have to change who you are. You can bring people into your own world...”

Tune in now.

