Free Nationals Announce Debut Album

Free Nationals have announced plans for their debut album.

The ultra-funky band are known for their Anderson .Paak association, but have been developing material of their own.

Classic funk and soul influences viewed through a 21st century hip-hop prism, the band will release a full album next month.

Self-titled, 'Free Nationals' lands on December 13th and features an array of collaborators.

The group - Kelsey Gonzalez (bass), Ron “Tnava” Avant (keyboard/vocoder), Callum Connor (drums) and José Rios (guitar) - spar with Syd on 'Shibuya', and it's a cosmic slice of groovy low-key funk.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Obituaries (ft. Shafiq Husayn)

2. Beauty & Essex (ft. Daniel Caesar, Unknown Mortal Orchestra)

3. On Sight (ft. JID, Kadhja Bonet, MIKNNA)

4. Shibuya (ft. Syd)

5. Gidget (ft. Anderson .Paak)

6. Rene (ft. Callum Connor)

7. Time (ft. Kali Uchis, Mac Miller)

8. The Apartment (ft. Benny Sings)

9. Cut Me a Break

10. Eternal Light (ft. Chronixx)

11. Oslo (ft. Callum Connor, T. Nava)

12. Lester Diamond

13. Rivington (ft. Conway, Westside Gunn, Joyce)

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.