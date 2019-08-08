Fredo Shares New Burner 'Scorpion'

Fredo has shared his new single 'Scorpion' - tune in now.

The man-of-the-moment is riding the crest of a wave, a pattern of unbroken success since his stellar 2018 mixtape 'Tables Turn'.

Hitting number one alongside Dave on 'Funky Friday', 2019 also brought Top Five album 'Third Avenue'.

2020 is proving to be a weird year in more ways than one, but Fredo is someone we can always count on.

'Scorpion' is a club burner with a stint in the tale, a potent return from one of the best voices in UK rap.

Tune in now.

