Fredo Returns With 'Hickory Dickory Dock'

Fredo has shared his new single 'Hickory Dickory Dock'.

Not even lockdown can stop the phenomenal rap talent, with recent single 'Scorpion' blazing up the charts.

The new music keeps on coming, with Fredo linking up alongside Swifta Beata on his new single.

'Hickory Dickory Dock' is out now through Since ’93, and it's a playful offering from the MC.

Swifta Beata spins his web, with Fredo delivering that some charismatic bars that make us dream of summer festivals.

Ah well...

Tune in now.

