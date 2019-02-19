Freddie Gibbs x Madlib Share 'Flat Tummy Tea'

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib have shared their hard-hitting new song 'Flat Tummy Tea'.

The duo united on the acclaimed full length project 'Piñata' five years ago, the perfect blend of an adventurous MC and a constantly inventive producer.

Re-uniting, the pair will release new album 'Bandana' later in the year, and it finds them moving a step beyond their previous projects.

New cut 'Flat Tummy Tea' leads the way, with Madlib's dizzying manipulation of vintage samples creating a dense but potent backdrop for the Indiana MC.

Freddie Gibbs doesn't hold back, a swaggering machine gun of words determined to lay down his own path.

There's a lot more to come, but you can check out 'Flat Tummy Tea' below.

