Freddie Gibbs Links With The Colleagues On 'Gimme The Loot'

Freddie Gibbs combines with The Colleagues on new single 'Gimme The Loot'.

The rapper released one of 2020's most impressive rap LPs, with The Alchemist supplying production on 'Alfredo'.

Continually creative, Freddie Gibbs re-unites with The Colleagues on a brand new single, one year on from their last link up.

The bubbling hi-hats underpin some squelching synths, with Freddie Gibbs' guest spot typically on-point.

Produced by The Colleagues, you can check out 'Gimme The Loot' below.

Photo Credit: Peter Beste

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.