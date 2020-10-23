Freddie Gibbs Links With ScHoolboy Q On 'Gang Signs'

Freddie Gibbs and ScHoolboy Q chop it up on new track 'Gang Signs'.

Freddie Gibbs opened 2021 with a Grammy Award nomination for Best Album , but he isn't about to rest on his reputation.

New single 'Gang Signs' finds him moving into fresh territory, linking with ScHoolboy Q in the process.

It's an energetic rap burner, with the thumping production allowing the two MCs to tap into some formative influences.

Says Freddie Gibbs: “I was just trying to pay homage to Do Or Die and Bone Thugs N Harmony when I made this song. That’s the era I grew up on. It was long overdue for me and Q to do a record...”

The full video is online, too - check it out below.

