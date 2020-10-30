Freddie Gibbs Drops New Single '4 Thangs'

Freddie Gibbs has shared his new single '4 Thangs' in full.

It's been a hectic year for the rapper, who opened 2020 by releasing his fantastic Alchemist link up 'Alfredo' .

Since then he's worked on a number of features, ranging from the Griselda crew through to Machinedrum .

New single '4 Thangs' is his first for Warner, and it's a bold statement, one that makes room for Big Sean and Hit-Boy.

Tune in now.

