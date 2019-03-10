Fred P Returns To His Black Jazz Consortium Project

House producer Fred P will return to his Black Jazz Consortium on a full studio album.

The project has been largely dormant for six years, but Fred P recently decided to revive it as a vehicle for his explorations.

Inspired by a recent trip to Brazil, his immersive approach to Brazilian culture saw the producer working alongside numerous local artists.

Crafted during this period, new album 'Evolution Of Light' fuses together jazz, house, and South American culture, and it lands on November 7th.

The first piece to be stripped from the album finds the producer working with Ceri B, and 'Energies Collide' acts as a form of mission statement for the album as a whole.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.